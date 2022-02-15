Museveni to grace Janani Luwum Day tomorrow

President Museveni is set to grace the 7th Janani Luwum Day celebrations slated to take place tomorrow at Kololo Independence Grounds, government has announced.

“His Excellency the President, will be the chief guest in this year’s celebrations to mark St Luwum Day [together with] other senior government officials,” Ms Rose Lilly Akello, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, said yesterday while addressing a press conference.

She added: “Consider this day to take a moment and reflect on the seeds of good value that St Janani Luwum sowed, water them to grow for a greater peaceful and prosperous Uganda.”

Ms Akello said Luwum was known for speaking the truth at all times irrespective of the repercussions.

She added that the Archbishop’s ability to speak against the brutality of the State towards Ugandans during Idi Amin’s regime was a sign of unwavering courage.

The minister said Luwum strived to see the public involved in gainful employment thus promote hard work for self-reliance.

“He was passionate about development in all areas where he served with emphasis on poverty reduction and rural development,” she said.

Ms Akello noted that because of his love for the country and work of God, Luwum willingly took on responsibilities given not only for his personal well-being but also for the community he served.

“Because of his brave character and dedication to the Church, Archbishop Luwum has been referred to as “Blessed Janani” in the special prayers (collect) of the Church of England,” the minister said.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is Hope Beyond Affliction from the book of Lamentation 3:21-26”.

The main commemoration service will be led by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu.

Tomorrow will mark 45 years since Luwum’s death.

A service will also be held at Wii Gweng Mucwini, Kitgum District where Luwum was buried tomorrow.

Background

Archbishop Janani Luwum was killed on February 16, 1977.