Museveni to grace Janani Luwum Day tomorrow

Archbishop Janani Luwum. FILE PHOTO

By  Tom Brian Angurini  &  Priscilla Maloba

What you need to know:

  • The main commemoration service will be led by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu.
  • A service will also be held at Wii Gweng Mucwini, Kitgum District where Luwum was buried tomorrow.

President Museveni is set to grace the 7th Janani Luwum Day celebrations slated to take place tomorrow at Kololo Independence Grounds, government has announced.

