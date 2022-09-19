Museveni to intervene in Bagungu move to break away from Bunyoro

President Museveni has promised to intervene in the move by Bagungu to break away from Bunyoro Kingdom.

The Bagungu want to establish their own cultural institution known as ‘Butebengwa’. They allege that their culture has been eroded and they hope that once they establish their own cultural institution, they will be able to revive it.

Bagungu is indigenous group in Buliisa and some parts of Hoima and Masindi districts.

While meeting leaders from Bunyoro region on Saturday in Masindi District during the commissioning of Kaguta Conference Hotel, Mr Museveni advised both the leaders of Bunyoro Kingdom and Bagungu people from Buliisa District to work together for development.

“I don’t want to get involved in the issue of cultural institutions because they were restored to unite the people. Sit at a round table and solve the matter,’’ he said.

The President also assured the two parties that he would meet them and harmonise the matter after Independence Day celebrations.

Mr Museveni urged the Bunyoro Kingdom officials to popularise the language of Bagungu and discuss it in the involvement of kingdom issues.

“Because if you don’t mind them, it provokes them to form their own thing,” Mr Museveni added.

Recently, the Buliisa District Council passed a resolution in support of Bagungu cultural revival association. Forty-two of the 56 clan heads supported their secession.

President Museveni’s promise came after Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Andrew Byakutaga, told the President that some leaders from Buliisa were fronting secession.

“Mr President, there are some people who are initiating the campaign for Bagungu secession, we have got reports from different people, including the Bagungu, they are intimidating them, threatening and using harsh statements based on tribal lies,’’ he said.

Mr Byakutaga also said some political leaders are using their offices to divide Bunyoro.

‘’Whoever is aggrieved should come and meet us, we are ready to sit at the roundtable and solve their grievances. President Museveni, we, therefore, ask for your intervention into this matter,’’ he said.

In response, Mr Fred Lukumu, the Buliisa District chairperson, who was also in the meeting, said Bagungu people differ from the Banyoro, and are entitled to a cultural institution.

“We are agitating for the formation of a cultural institution not secession because we don’t have kingdoms in Uganda but cultural institutions,’’ he said.

This is the second time the Bagungu are trying to secede from Bunyoro Kingdom. The first attempt was in 2018.

Mr Norman Lukum, the former Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kingdom, is the chairperson of the Bagungu cultural revival association, an association spearheading secession.

Mr Lukum said forming their independent cultural institution would promote unity and protect their cultural norms.