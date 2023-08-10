Museveni to meet media over advertisement ban

President Museveni is today expected to meet with members of National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and media editors over his directive restricting government advertising to state-owned media houses.

The directive was contained in a March 6 letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The meeting was confirmed yesterday by the minister for Information, Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi to Parliament’s ICT committee.

“I am glad to note that on the directive, the President has indeed granted an appointment and is scheduled to meet executives from private media houses. I am confident that the said meeting will in the end yield a mutual agreeable position,” Dr Baryomunsi said before adding that the meeting will take place at 2pm.

Today’s meeting at State House Entebbe follows a petition by the media industry last month to Parliament protesting the President’s directive to ensure all government advertising is channeled through Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and Vision Group.

The matter was later referred to the ICT committee by Speaker Anita Among.

Dr Baryomunsi hinted on some of the issues that will be discussed with the President.

“One of the things we want clarified on when we engage him [the President] is over the directive which says all government advertising must be through UBC. Did he mean UBC becomes an agency which handles advertising and then through it the private media and other entities can also get adverts?,” he wondered.

President Museveni directed that UBC is given Shs30b annually on top of government advertising deals starting in the Financial Year 2024/2025.

Committee chairperson Moses Magogo (Budiope East-NRM) said the government, however, needed to look into the possibilities of unemployment that will arise from the implementation of the directive, and that there is also the risk of injecting a lot of money into UBC with the aim of saving the underfunded state broadcaster yet viewership numbers will not be attained in the end because “Ugandans follow different media houses for content.”

Dr Baryomunsi assured the committee that “they will engage the President on all these matters.”

On Tuesday, NAB and a section of media editors interfaced with the same committee and pushed for the advertising ban directive to be revised. A section of MPs backed the proposal.

After the meeting at Parliament, Dr Baryomunsi rushed off for another meeting at the office of the Prime Minister over the same petition.

In attendance was Ms Nabbanja, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and a section of media representatives.