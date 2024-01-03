Museveni to open CSPOC meeting

President Museveni will officially open the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers’ Conference (CSPOC) set for January 3-6 in Kampala.

Host Parliament Speaker Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, who have throughout preparations taken lead in fetching their counterparts and top diplomats as they jetted into the country, are confident about Uganda's readiness for CSPOC.

“Tomorrow is when we are starting and usually for these conferences, we start with a standing committee, which is made of the members of the executive committee that runs the CSPOC,” Tayebwa told journalists last evening at Entebbe Airport.

He added: “We shall be officially opening on January 4 with President Museveni’s address.”

Who, what is expected?

By the end of Tuesday, Uganda had received speakers from at least nine countries including Fetafehi Kinikinilau lolomanaia (Tonga), Johari Abdul (Malaysia), Sooroojdev Phokeer (Mauritius), and Auvapaau Mulipola Aloitafua (Samoa).

The major areas of discussion have been clustered into five major topics as agreed upon and approved by the lead up meeting held by members of the Standing Committee which is chaired by Among.

These include environment, climate change and the role of parliament; plus, security measures for parliamentarians and parliaments plus health and wellbeing support in parliaments and the role of speakers and presiding officers.

About CSPOC

Formed in 1969, CSPOC was started as an initiative of the then Speaker of the House of commons of Canada Lucien Lamoureux.

This fraternity is among other things tasked with the responsibility of bringing together speakers and presiding officers of the parliaments of sovereign states of Commonwealth nations.

The CSPOC is overseen by the Standing Committee for which Among is the current chairperson.

This committee is composed of the chairperson, vice chairperson, immediate past Chairperson and our (4) other members, generally representatives of the four sub- regions of the Commonwealth.

These regions are Africa with a representation of three, Asia (one), Australia /New Zealand (One), British Isles and the Mediterranean (One) and Canada (one). Others are India (one), Southeast Asia (one), the Caribbean, the Atlantic and the Americas (two) and the Pacific (two).