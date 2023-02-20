Museveni to preach prosperity in regional tour of Acholi

President Museveni is expected to preach modern farming and prosperity in his regional tour of the Acholi Sub-region this week.

Mr Museveni is also expected to undertake a series of activities during the three-day tour starting February 23, according to the Gulu District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party officials.

In an interview at the weekend, Mr James Ocen, the Gulu District NRM party chairman, confirmed the development stating that the tour will last three days.

“He is undertaking a tour of the Acholi Sub-region to preach wealth creation and shared prosperity. His vision is to ensure that the Acholi people learn how to get out of poverty fast and join the middle-income class,” Mr Ocen said.

President Museveni is expected to start the tour by meeting the Acholi political, cultural and civil leaders and later a visit to Palaro Sub-county to lay a wreath on the grave of Brig Pierino Okoya. He will then hold a rally at Kaunda Grounds.

The government is set to undertake the reburial of the remains of the late Brig Okoya and his wife, the late Anna Akello, on February 24.

In April 2019, the government deployed the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Service Brigade to construct and title graves for the reburial of the deceased couple.

However, the government halted the reburial programme because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The late Okoya, who was the former commander of the army’s Second Infantry Brigade, was shot dead alongside his wife on January 25, 1970, at his home in Koro Village, Gulu District, now Omoro District.

To date, there have been different accounts of his death.

Certain accounts blame the late Idi Amin, the then Chief of Staff of the Uganda army for killing Okoya as he planned to overthrow the late Milton Obote I government on grounds that he would not approve of his plans.

It is alleged that the situation worsened when Brig Okoya publicly challenged Amin for mishandling the attempted assassination of Obote.

Mr Ocen stated that during the rally at Kaunda grounds, there will be an exhibition during which all districts of the sub-region are expected to showcase their innovation and value-addition initiatives.





other duties

This publication has also established that President Museveni will preside over Gulu University’s 18th graduation ceremony, an event where he is expected to install Dr Ruhakana Rugunda as its new and third Chancellor.