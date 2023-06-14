Museveni to preside over budget reading virtually

President Museveni will preside over the reading of the National budget slated for Thursday.

The 78-year-old Head of State, who has been in self-isolation for seven days confirmed via his twitter handle Wednesday evening, saying that he will be able to address Parliament tomorrow at a distance of 300 meters.

“I feel ready to move out of self- isolation. However, today, again, we carried out corona tests and I was still positive. Fortunately, Maama Janet is still negative because we take precautions,” Mr Museveni said.

This is the second test that President has taken ever since he went into self-isolation, as the last test was on Sunday whose results still turned out positive. He, however, justified the move saying he was supposed to take a train up trip to Kiev alongside six other African presidents from the Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Congo- Brazzaville and Zambia, to mediate the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow. I have now sent an official message that, on account of my continued corona status, I cannot join the group. Dr Ruhakana Rugunda will represent us. He is already in Poland. From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success,” he said.

The President who had earlier delegated his Vice President Jessica Alupo says he will address the nation through Parliament.

“Now that I am not travelling, she [Jessica Alupo] will inspect the Parade for me, take the salute for the match past and I will make my brief remarks at the end of budget speech,” he said.