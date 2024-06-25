Museveni to release census preliminary results on Thursday 

President Museveni is expected to release the preliminary results of the 2024 National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) on Thursday.

The exercise that kicked off on May 10, was expected to conclude on May 19. However, due to inefficiencies, including technical difficulties with the gadgets, the exercise was pushed to May 25.

Mr Didacus Okoth, the spokesperson of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, said all is set for the release of the preliminary results.

“We are set to release the results and it is based on the census roadmap, which was launched by His Excellency the President on December 13, 2023, and he will give preliminary findings of the survey set to be done on Thursday,” Mr Okoth said in an interview yesterday

It is not clear if the result will reflect the true statistics of Uganda’s population.

Some Ugandans claim they were not counted in the exercise.

Uganda conducts a national population and housing census every 10 years, which government officials say helps to guide planning, policy formulation, and programme implementation as well as monitoring development progress in line with the national goals and objectives.

President Museveni, while launching the census last year, rallied Ugandans to embrace the exercise, which he said would form the foundation for better planning with the increasing population.

‘’These questions are very crucial so that the government can plan for you better because you cannot plan properly for people you don’t know,” the President said.