Museveni to Trump: We seek peace and mutually beneficial co-operation

President Museveni Friday joined several African leaders who have congratulated Donald Trump on winning US' November 5 presidential election in which he defeated Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Twice-impeached President Trump emphatically recaptured White House with 295 electoral votes to Harris' 226, per US media.

While some observers consider Africa low on Washington’s agenda, Trump's 2nd non-successive yet final 4-year term will have major implications for the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, where US’ hegemony has growingly been challenged by China, Russia and other emerging powers like India.

Here’s how some leaders on the bloc reacted to Trump’s return in which he is promising a “golden age for USA."

Uganda's Yoweri Museveni: "By winning both the popular and Electoral College votes, your victory was a true reflection of the feeling of the majority of citizens in the USA. We, the freedom-loving people of Uganda, look forward to mutually beneficial engagement with your administration. Yours-in-search for peace and mutually beneficial co-operation."

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame: “I warmly congratulate you for your historic and decisive election as the 47th President of the US. Your clear message has been that the United States should be a partner of choice that attracts by the force of its example, rather than by imposing its views and ways of life on others. I therefore look forward to working with you for the common benefit of both our countries in the years ahead.”

Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud: “I look forward to continuing our two nations’ strong collaboration and partnership to advance peace, security, and common prosperity for our two nations.”

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu: “Mr President-elect, you have my best wishes. I am looking forward to working together to strengthen the bilateral relations between Tanzania and the US.”

Republican presidential nominee and U.S. President elect Donald Trump addresses supporters at his rally in Florida, U.S, on November 6, 2024. Inset are African presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania) and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema. PHOTO/REUTERS/COMBO

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: “We look forward to working together to establish peace, maintain regional peace and stability, and strengthen the strategic partnership relations between Egypt and the US and their friendly peoples. The two countries have always presented a model of cooperation and succeeded together in achieving the common interests of the two friendly countries, which we look forward to continuing in these critical circumstances that the world is going through.”

Kenya’s William Ruto: “Your victory is a testament to the firm resolve of the American people to repose confidence in your visionary, bold and innovative leadership. Kenya stands ready to further enhance our cooperation on matters of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology & innovation, peace and security, and sustainable development. Kenya values its longstanding partnership with the United States spanning over sixty years grounded in our shared values of democracy, development and mutual respect. We look forward to deepening our collaboration under your leadership as we work together to address global challenges, promote peace and security and foster inclusive economic growth for the benefit of our peoples.”

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa: “I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation. In the global arena, we look forward to our presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 presidency in 2026.”

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa: “The world needs more leaders who speak for the people. Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world.”

Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera: “I wish you profound success in your comeback tenure and we look forward to engaging you on all matters development between the US and Malawi!”

Botswana’s Duma Gideon Boko: “As Botswana’s newly elected President, I look forward to continuing our strong bilateral relations.”

Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara: “I look forward to continuing, with him, the strengthening of the historic ties of friendship and cooperation as well as the strategic partnership between our two countries.”

Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema: “This historic achievement demonstrates the people’s freedom to choose their leaders. We look forward to strengthening our bilateral cooperation and deepening our ties.”

Trump, 78, will be inaugurated for his 2nd administration on January 20, 2025 once Congress approves his reelection.