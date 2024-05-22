Museveni tours multibillion coffee hub in Ntungamo

President Museveni has tasked coffee farmers on value addition to fight poverty.

Mr Museveni, who visited the Inspire Africa Group industrial hub in Ntungamo District on Tuesday, said some people are against the government’s support to the latter organisation owned by Mr Nelson Tugume but he insisted on supporting them to add value to coffee.

He said Mr Tugume, the executive director of Inspire Africa, is helping Africa to realise the importance of value addition and stop the exploitation of coffee farmers.

“The global value of the coffee business is $460b. Out of the $460b the coffee producing countries of the world from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, all of them together...and Africa takes only $2.5b,” Mr Museveni said.

He said it is surprising that a country like Germany, which is not known for growing coffee earns $65 billion from coffee.

“Germany, a non-coffee producing country, is earning more money from coffee than all the countries of the world. This is haemorrhage of value because a very good coffee type will go for $2.5 per kilo,” Mr Museveni said.

He added: “I may get $2.5 per kilo but with some processing. But you ...not only get less money, but you also lose on some other support services because those jobs are done by other people; the roasting, the grinding, the packaging... the transporting.”

Mr Museveni said the government is now focused on coffee value addition.

“We have dealt with the milk and now we are dealing with the coffee. We are going to deal with the bananas and also deal with the minerals, we are going to deal with all sectors within Uganda, but...Uganda will act as an example to the rest of Africa,” he said.