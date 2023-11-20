Museveni tours ongoing works ahead of NAM, G-77 summits

President Museveni has toured numerous ongoing infrastructural developments in Kampala, as the country prepares to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G-77) plus China Third South summits in January next year.

“I took time to tour certain roads, the conference venue in Munyonyo, and the International airport in Entebbe,” he posted on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday.

The summit, according to Mr Museveni, will provide a platform for global cooperation and solidarity, and for advancing common goals.

The country, he said, is prepared to showcase its hospitality and contribute to a successful summit.

Uganda was, in May, declared as the next successor of the NAM leadership, the mantle they will steer until 2026 with Mr Museveni as the leader.

The conference, which is expected to run between January 15 and 23, 2024, under the theme: “Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence”, with the Third South Summit focussing on “Leaving no one behind”, is part of the country’s responsibility in the new leadership role.

In company of his daughter, Ms Natasha Karugire, and top government officials such as Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the President inspected areas where delegates from 120 countries will be transported and hosted. At least Shs66 billion is earmarked for these summits.

Mr Museveni emphasised the relevance of collaboration among government agencies, which he said will ensure that the ongoing projects meet the aspirations.

The chairman of the Ruparelia Group of companies, which owns Speke Resort Munyonyo, Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, showed the President the modern multipurpose Convention Centre, which has facilities such as the high-end conference meeting rooms, and a 4,000-seater auditorium where NAM delegates will be hosted.

Relatedly, the director general of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, updated the President about the innovations made including installation of the CCTV cameras.