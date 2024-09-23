Museveni urges Banyoro to create own wealth amidst govt support

President Museveni has urged the people of Bunyoro Sub-region to create their own wealth through supporting government wealth creation programmes.

Speaking last Friday during his visit to Masindi District and addressing a gathering at Golf Course playgrounds, Mr Museveni said there is a need for a concerted effort towards wealth creation alongside infrastructure development.

"The government has built many roads in Bunyoro Sub-region but still some people are in poverty, people keep talking about development without focusing on wealth creation, yet the two are interconnected,’’ he said.

“There’s a difference between development and wealth. The government can develop the country by offering better services such as roads, electricity and hospitals among other infrastructure, but it cannot put food on your table or create wealth for you; you need to work to kick poverty out of your homes,” the President added.

He cited examples of successful people in the region such as the State minister for Works and Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, who he said adopted his advice on wealth creation and is using a four-acre model approach to do farming.

Mr Museveni said over the years, the NRM government has implemented various poverty alleviation programmes, starting with Entandikwa, followed by initiatives such as National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), which distributed seedlings, Emyoonga, and currently the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“PDM money is your money; the government is not demanding it back. When you start paying it back, it goes to your group Saccos. It is money for your parish, we need you to finish paying back the Shs1 million after 36 months. In five years, 800 households per parish will have received the money,” he said.

Earlier in the day, before addressing residents at Masindi Golf Course playground, the President held a meeting with key stakeholders from Bunyoro Sub-region at Five Star Hotel. The gathering included religious leaders, politicians, and youth leaders. He urged them to embrace value addition as a strategy to boost household incomes.

President Museveni also encouraged farmers to diversify their income sources by engaging in complementary activities such as animal husbandry. He warned that relying solely on crop farming is no longer guarantees a sustainable income

Mr Museveni further urged local leaders to rally their communities on government programmes and expressed optimism that with collective effort, the people of Bunyoro will secure a more prosperous future.

The President was responding to Masindi District chairman, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, who raised concerns about the fluctuating prices of sugarcane and maize, which have left farmers struggling.