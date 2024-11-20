Museveni urges Church to promote govt prgrammes

President Museveni has called upon spiritual leaders and citizens to collaborate with the government in implementing development programmes aimed at improving people's lives.

In a speech read for him by Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi during the thanksgiving and consecration of the new St Matthew’s Cathedral in Buhugu, Sironko District on Sunday, Mr Museveni emphasised the importance of mobilising communities to adopt initiatives that improve living standards and eradicate poverty.

The President also urged the church to support government programmes alongside fulfilling its religious responsibilities.

"I call upon the Church and all the people to partner with the government in order to realise the fruits of the developmental programmes the government has put in place," he said.

Mr Museveni emphasised the dual needs of humanity, noting that while the Church caters to spiritual needs, physical needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, and education must also be addressed.

“In the process of working for heaven, some of the faithful become negligent about their earthly responsibilities and thereby end up perpetuating poverty in their homes. If we have spiritually seen the light, then we must do the same economically. We cannot see the spiritual light yet stay in economic darkness,” he said.

He added: “Jesus Christ should serve as an example to all the religious leaders and their followers. He earned his bread by working alongside his father Joseph as a carpenter. He worked for both the spiritual and socio-economic uplift of his family and society. This is what all Christians must emulate.”

The President urged the Christians to continue supporting the government for the sustainability of the programmes.

“The NRM government will continue to stand as a vanguard of justice, peace, security, democracy and reconciliation. The ideals of anti-sectarianism, unity, liberation and transformation shall always guide our mission for a prosperous Uganda,” he said.

He added that modern economies require money to sustain livelihoods.

Mr Museveni urged leaders at all levels to guide citizens in adopting profitable enterprises within the four key sectors of commercial agriculture, industries, services, and ICT. These sectors, he said, are fundamental in creating jobs and generating wealth.

Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Budadiri West MP, said the cathedral, which can accommodate up to 1,500 worshippers, cost around Shs4.5 billion.

Mr Mafabi is the chairperson of the organising committee for the church construction.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu encouraged the congregation “to do something for God so that even when you are not here, they will know you were there.”

He also called for a broader societal revival of humanism—compassion, dignity, and empathy—in a world that often feels disconnected from the values.

“We are called to build people who will instil humanism into humans,” he said, underscoring the importance of nurturing kindness and respect in society.