Museveni urges entrepreneur training to end begging, unemployment

President Museveni has appealed for more skill-based training in institutions of learning to address the unemployment gap, reduce begging and idleness amongst Ugandans.

In his remarks delivered by trade and cooperatives minister Francis Mwebesa, Museveni noted that science education in higher education institutions coupled with entrepreneurship training would make more youths employable.

“I believe that that’s a wheel which can propel the Ugandan economy towards self-sustainability and self-reliance. Any African Nation that will ignore entrepreneurship and skills training will not be in position to fully harness its resources,” his speech read at the official opening of the first upcountry permanent campus for the Management, Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) in Ntungamo District on Friday.

He emphasized that the current drive towards integration of Africa will highly benefit countries that lave skilled people to work and operate markets available after integration.

“Entrepreneurship and skilling of the unemployed youth remains one of the major approaches that will deliver us from joblessness and poverty,” the minister read.

Museveni used the same address to denounce corruption.

“We must also instill acceptable standards of integrity amongst youths to overcome the enemy of corruption. This is because a corrupt free economy will always thrive and prosper,” he added.

Founded in 1964 as a training centre for business skills development and government business managers, MTAC has been training several Ugandans in fields of business administration and public management.

Based in Nakawa, Kampala, the centre recently started skills and entrepreneurship training aided by different funders.

MTAC executive director Soteri Karanzi Nabeta said the institute which in 2014 opened in Ntungamo District with 1 student has grown to a 198 enrollment.

He noted that they have since initiated vocational training in districts of Mbale, Iganga, Ntungamo, Bukwo and Kitgum and set up Outreach centres in districts of Mbarara, Ntungamo, Luweero, Iganga and Mbale.

Ntungamo becomes the first permanent centre outside Kampala constructed at a cost of Shs9.3 billion.

The Ntungamo training centre will cater for districts in Ankole and Kigezi, offering skills in business management, public administration, and hundreds of vocational courses.