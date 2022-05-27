Museveni urges ODPP staff against corruption

President Museveni has caution staff from Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to avoid corruption and remain patriotic while serving the nation.

Mr Museveni made the remarks while meeting a delegation of officials led by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions , Justice Jane Frances Abodo, and her deputies, Mr John Baptist Asiimwe, and Mr William Byansi at State House, Entebbe, yesterday.

During the meeting, officials decried low staffing, low salaries and threats on them as some of the challenges they face in executing their duties.

They reported that there are only 300 prosecutors countrywide.