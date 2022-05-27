Museveni urges ODPP staff against corruption
What you need to know:
- The head of State advised the team to be patriotic and avoid mistakes made by their predecessors.
President Museveni has caution staff from Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to avoid corruption and remain patriotic while serving the nation.
Mr Museveni made the remarks while meeting a delegation of officials led by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions , Justice Jane Frances Abodo, and her deputies, Mr John Baptist Asiimwe, and Mr William Byansi at State House, Entebbe, yesterday.
During the meeting, officials decried low staffing, low salaries and threats on them as some of the challenges they face in executing their duties.
They reported that there are only 300 prosecutors countrywide.
The President thanked the team for their service despite the challenges they face. “Please, be thorough in your work and remain patriotic and avoid corruption. The mistake with people in previous governments is that they were not patriotic and did not care about the people,” Mr Museveni said.