Museveni urges Sembabule farmers to adopt Four-acre model, irrigation

President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated the need for irrigation, pasture planting, and modern farming practices to boost agricultural productivity and stabilise markets.

Addressing a rally at Sembabule Playground in Sembabule Town Council on Sunday, April 27, Mr Museveni highlighted the importance of preparedness for drought seasons, saying this approach would help Uganda maintain a reliable agricultural supply of products like milk and coffee both locally and internationally.

The President advised farmers with small land holdings to adopt the Four-Acre Model, encouraging them to plant coffee on one acre, fruits on the second acre, pasture for animals on the third acre, and food crops for family consumption on the fourth acre.

“With proper land utilisation, even smallholders could achieve significant wealth, while those with larger farms could engage in extensive agriculture,” he said.

President Museveni also commended Mawogola North legislator Shartsi Musherure Kutesa, also daughter to former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, for championing the message of wealth creation among her constituents, describing it as the true role of a leader, as opposed to merely politicking or handing out small sums of money to voters.

The President said he was happy that many people have embraced the Four-Acre Model, noting that on his way to the rally he saw coffee plantations and milk collection centres.

On her part, Ms Musherure thanked President Museveni for his visionary leadership, which she said had greatly transformed the lives of the people of Sembabule through programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, piped water, and expanded electricity coverage. She acknowledged that challenges remain but expressed confidence that under the President’s leadership, they would be addressed.

Ssekikubo Denied Microphone

However, there was commotion at the rally when maverick Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo, a long-time political adversary of the Kutesas, was denied a microphone to speak. In her defense, Ms Musherure said the President had a tight schedule and could not allow all politicians to speak at the rally.

Mr Sam Kutesa commended Mr Museveni for ensuring peace, stability, and the environment necessary for Uganda’s prosperity. He urged the people of Sembabule to rally behind President Museveni as the sole candidate in next year’s General Elections and to maintain peace and unity during and after the electoral process.

The veteran politician also warned against internal divisions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), noting that such bickering weakens the party and gives opponents an opportunity to infiltrate.

President Commissions Church

Before addressing the rally, President Museveni commissioned All Saints Church at the headquarters of Sembabule Archdeaconry.

The Shs3 billion church, which has a seating capacity of 1,200 worshippers, was constructed in October 2023 through a partnership between former Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Kutesa and Tororo Cement Limited.

In his address, President Museveni thanked Kutesa and partners for building such a magnificent church.

The President commended the family of the late Hasmukh Kanji Patel of Tororo Cement Factory for building churches across Uganda despite not being Christians, noting that their actions align with Jesus’ teaching that “we shall know them by what they do, not what they say.”

“I want to thank Hon. Sam Kutesa for bringing this idea of building a church to the donors who quickly built it for us here. I thank him so much,” he said, adding, “These Indian people have their own religion, they are not Christians, but in their own religion, they have a lot of piety. That's why you see that even if they are not Christians, they aim at purity of life, conduct, and brotherhood.”

Rt. Rev. Samuel George Bogere Egesa, the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese who represented the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, commended Tororo Cement for their generosity, noting that Sembabule is just one of the many places where the company has built churches for the Anglican community.

Mr Kutesa explained that the church was built for two main reasons: to honour his parents who received salvation and spread the transformative gospel, and as a personal act of thanksgiving after surviving throat cancer, following a promise he made to God during his recovery.