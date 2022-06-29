Museveni urges stronger Cuba-Uganda trade ties

President Museveni has urged the Government of Cuba to invest in science and manufacturing, among other sectors in Uganda.

While meeting a delegation from Cuba led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Bruno Rodriguez, at his country home in Ntungamo District on Monday, the President said the two countries can make collaborations in various investments and barter trade to benefit their people.

“There are good areas of business collaboration such as the pathogenic industry in the manufacturing of vaccines that can capture the market in Uganda, East Africa and Africa,” he said.

Mr Museveni added that it would also be good to do barter trade with the private sector or deal directly with government.

He said Cuba can buy food products such as maize, powdered milk and beans from Ugandan farmers in exchange for Cuban products such pharmaceuticals “just by exchange without money,” terming it as “easy trade.”

In response, the Cuban foreign affairs minister expressed gratitude to President Museveni over African relations with Cuba through African Union (AU) solidarity.

He informed the President that Cuba’s economy thrives on manufacturing, with a high level of efficiency in pharmaceuticals, international tourism and industry. The Cuban delegation also included their ambassador to Uganda, Tania Perez Xiques.

The meeting was also attended by the State minister for International Affairs, Mr Henry Okello Oryem.

This came a day after the Cuban delegation met the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, on Sunday and pledged that their country would continue enhancing cultural, economic, scientific and academic changes among the section of Ugandans staying in the Caribbean country. Ms Among also applauded Cuba for conveying continuous support to the various sectors in Uganda including education and health.

She pledged government’s support for Ugandan students currently undertaking their studies in Cuba.

“I am aware that we (the country) had a commitment to contribute for some students that got scholarships to study in Cuba,” she said.

“As government, we are trying to work hard to ensure that we support those students and knowing that Cuba has an economic crisis [the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic remains slow], we will support the students of Uganda to ensure that they finish their studies,” she added.