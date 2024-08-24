Museveni urges Ugandans to emulate Khiddu Makubuya's legacy

President Museveni has rallied Ugandans to emulate the “balanced character and legacy” of ex-attorney general Prof Edward Khiddu Makubuya, who was buried on Friday at his ancestral Katiti Village in Luweero District.

In his message delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Museveni eulogized Makubuya as one who easily connected with masses in nation building, unlike senior scholars who prefer to remain in Ivory Tower academics.

“There is always a temptation for academics and intellectuals to become detached from the common people and spend a lot of time studying subjects that are alien to our local conditions,” Museveni observed.

Makubuya also contributed in drafting the 1995 Constitution which ushered the rule of law in the country.

“As we mourn his demise, we should also use this occasion to celebrate his great legacy. His life is an inspiration to the present and future generation,” Museveni said in his message delivered to mourners.

Several attendees praised Makubuya for his calmness and ability to maneuver and deliver in situations that demanded dedication and intellectual ability.

Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who was with Makubuya at Lumumba Hall (Makerere) University and later in cabinet, described the deceased “as a man who was studious and spent much time at the library even as minister and attorney general.”

“As we spent time fighting Idd Amin, he was in the library busy with books. But even when we shared with him about what we were doing to fight the Amin government, he kept the secret,” he recounted.

Otafiire used his address to denounce sectarian talk.

“We are still sectarian. It does not matter about your tribe, religion and status in your respective community. A thief will remain a thief and should be held at that level without linking bad character to any of the social, religious and cultural settings in the country,” he told the mourners.

Prof Makubuya died at Nakasero Hospital on August 19 after battling multiple health complications that had kept him in and out of hospital over a long time.

He previously served as a district councilor representing Makulubita Sub-county to the Luweero District Council between 1988 and 1994. He was the Member of Parliament for Katikamu South between 1996 and 2016.