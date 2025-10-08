Museveni urges youth to build networks, partnerships for progress

President Museveni has urged youth from Africa and the Arab world to embrace collaboration and partnerships rather than division if they are to collectively drive development and transformation in their countries.

While officiating at the Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 in Kampala yesterday, President Museveni, in a speech read by Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama, said young people hold the power to solve their challenges through constructive partnerships.

“As you engage, remember that your network is your net worth, because the friendships and partnerships you make here have the power to outlive this event. Become bridges of collaboration that can build communities and transform nations,” he said.

He added, “To the young people gathered here, strive to understand the dynamics of the world you live in, because the future is shaped not by chance but by the clarity of your ideology and the strength of your conviction. We encourage the youth to share ideology and commonalities instead of divisions.”

Youth in Africa continue to face significant challenges, including widespread unemployment, poor-quality education that does not align with the job market, poverty, rapid urbanization, limited political participation, and the worsening effects of climate change such as food insecurity and displacement.

Youth unemployment remains a major crisis. According to an African Development Bank Group brief titled Jobs for Youths in Africa (October 2024), one-third of Africa’s nearly 420 million youth aged 15–35 were unemployed. The number of youth lacking an economic stake is projected to reach 263 million by 2025.

The report cites a mismatch between education systems and labor market needs, limited formal jobs, and the prevalence of low-wage, precarious work. It calls for investments in skills development and entrepreneurship as key solutions.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Nakadama, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, and the Rwandan Ambassador to Uganda, Col Joseph Rutabana, at the opening of the Afro-Arab Youth Congress. Photo/Courtesy

Similarly, youth in the Arab world also grapple with high unemployment, underemployment, and limited access to quality education and economic opportunities.

Mr Museveni said that such challenges can only be addressed through cross-regional collaboration among youth from both Africa and the Arab world.

Mr Abbas Agaba, Secretary-General of the Afro-Arab Youth Council (AAYC), said this year’s conference theme—Amplifying Youth Voices for Peace, Unity & Prosperity—will guide the four-day discussions.

“We face common challenges of youth unemployment, limited access to resources, climate change, and the need for stronger democratic institutions. Our youths are not a burden; they are the backbone of development. They are not the leaders of tomorrow but of today,” he said.

The State Minister for Youth, Balaam Barugahara, said the government has placed youth empowerment at the center of national transformation.

“The government has implemented programmes aimed at harnessing the potential of young people, including ICT innovations, enhancing innovation capacity, and establishing the National Youth Council. This reaffirms that youth are not a problem to be solved but a solution to the challenges,” he said.

He added that Uganda continues to lead in advancing youth cooperation and inclusion at both regional and global levels.

“With the East African Community, Uganda is working to harmonise youth policies, promote cross-border innovations, and enhance mobility. At the African Union, Uganda aligns with Agenda 2063 and the Africa Youth Charter, ensuring youth participation in governance, climate action, and peacebuilding.”

Rwanda’s Minister of Youth, Sandrine Umutoni, emphasized the role of young people in rebuilding Rwanda and urged youth in Afro-Arab nations to recognize their central role in national development.

Participants at the conference are also discussing plans to establish the council’s permanent headquarters on 50 acres of land donated by President Museveni.

“The futuristic complex will include a modern office block, an international-standard hotel, a sports stadium, a cultural heritage center, and a University of Science and Technology. This is more than a building; it’s a dream city that will stand as a beacon of unity, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment,” Mr Agaba said.

The Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 is expected to mark a turning point in strengthening Afro-Arab relations, with Kampala serving as the birthplace of new policies, initiatives, and youth-led solutions to global challenges.





