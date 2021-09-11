Museveni visits as UPDF moves ground troops in Karamoja

The movements, which commenced Wednesday evening, come ahead of President Museveni’s planned visit to the sub-region following the recent wave of insecurity

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has redeployed troops in Karamoja to crack down on cattle rustling in the conflict-prone sub-region.

The movements, which commenced Wednesday evening, come ahead of President Museveni’s planned visit to the sub-region following the recent wave of insecurity. The President is expected to meet the sub-region’s leaders and armed forces commanders on the ground.

By Wednesday, more than eight truckloads of soldiers had criss-crossed Moroto Town to different locations in Karamoja.

Capt Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, confirmed the movements, but said they were routine transfers within the sub-region.

“It’s true we’re making transfers with soldiers from one battalion transferred to another within the sub-region,” he said.

Residents speak out

Mr Simon Longole, a resident of Katanga Village in Moroto Municipality, said it is unfortunate that the UPDF is visibly only active when the President is visiting the region.

“This is what they should have done earlier because some of these soldiers become used to cattle rustlers when they overstay in one place,” he said.

Mr Jimmy Lomokol, the chairperson of Karamoja Private Sector Foundation, said moving the soldiers without proper command will not address the growing insecurity in Karamoja. He said the cattle rustlers have exploited the weakness of UPDF intelligence services and have devised ways of outmanoeuvring them.

“When you don’t hit these warriors harder, they will not fear,” he said.