Museveni wants 18.7 billion for advisors' vehicles, RDCs’ facilitation 

  • President Museveni recently appointed several new advisors among them former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, former Minister of Security Elly Tumwine, former Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, and former Ministers Amelia Kyambadde, Sarah Kanyike, and Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi. The appointments brought the number of Presidential advisors to 139.

The Office of the President has reported a funding gap of Shs5.1 billion to enable the purchase of vehicles for the newly recruited presidential advisors.
