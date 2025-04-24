Museveni wants Tororo split into three districts

President Yoweri Museveni has proposed a breakthrough compromise to end the decades-old conflict between the Japadhola and Iteso communities in Tororo.

Speaking during a meeting held on April 23, 2025, at State House, Entebbe, the President suggested that Tororo Municipality be elevated to a city status and maintained as a neutral administrative unit, with the establishment of three new districts to accommodate both sides.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, brought together leaders from the two ethnic groups who have long disputed the control and status of Tororo Town.

“We have agreed on the principle, Tororo becomes a neutral city, and we create three new districts, one called Mukuju, another Mulanda, and a third one whose name should be neutral. Some people want to call it Tororo, but we are saying no, go and get a neutral name,” Mr Museveni said.

On the other hand, the Japadhola community would receive two new districts, including Mulanda and the third district, whose name is yet to be agreed upon.

President Museveni noted that this proposed structure would create fairness and restore balance.

“The compromise should be that the Badama get two new districts, and the Bateso get one district and a city. Just like in Mbale where there is both Mbale District and Mbale City, Tororo can also have a district and a neutral city,” he said.

President Yoweri Museveni (c) in a group photo with Japadhola and Iteso leaders at State House, Entebbe on April 23, 2025. Photo | PPU

He also criticised the prolonged ethnic contests which have stalled development in the region.

“You people are really wasting time for your people. What’s crucial is bringing services nearer to the people. That’s the reason we broke up larger districts like Bukedi, which once covered Pallisa and Busia, to create smaller, more accessible units,” the President said.

Quoting the scripture and drawing from his personal experiences, the President warned against divisive politics rooted in land ownership and ethnicity.

Background

The controversy over the division of Tororo into two new districts attracted the attention of President Yoweri Museveni in August 2009 when he intervened and held meetings with leaders of the Iteso and Jophadhola to resolve the stalemate over the creation of the two districts.

The major sticking point in the division of Tororo district concerns where to place Tororo County. The Jophadhola, who largely populate Kisoko, say Tororo is their traditional heritage.

They argue that since the new Mukujju district will incorporate Malaba border town and other large trading centers in the district, Tororo County should be given to Kisoko.

The Iteso also lay claim to Tororo County, arguing that the large rock that overlooks the county is named after their ancestor.

President Museveni had suggested that Tororo could be turned into a city. That way Mukujju and Kisoko would be curved out its current boundaries.

But the Emorimor has since insisted that there is no question as to where Tororo County should be located because the boundaries were drawn up as early as 1947. He insists that President Museveni should prevail upon the Jophadhola to abide by the colonial boundaries and to give Tororo County to the Iteso.

Since then nothing had been resolved.



