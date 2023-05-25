Museveni warns against sabotaging govt projects

President Museveni has vowed to deal with individuals who are bent on sabotaging the Presidential Skilling Industrial Hub programme .

The industrial hub, which is a brainchild of Mr Museveni, aims at skilling disadvantaged youth who dropped out of school into the money economy.

“I am tired of being disturbed by Parliament and other elements in the districts and I will decisively deal with whoever plans to sabotage my strategies of transforming this country,” Mr Museveni said while officially launching at the Presidential Skilling Industrial Hub for the Greater Masaka area at Ndegeya Village in Masaka City yesterday.

The facility is among the 21 zonal industrial hubs constructed across the country to offer free life changing hands-on skills to jobless youth.

The President said the hubs tap dropouts from public schools, who are influenced by saboteurs, who have insisted on charging money from learners under Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) programmes .

“I tried UPE and USE and were sabotaged by the Opposition who influenced committees to continue charging parents and now I don’t know what to do.

“I decided to re-adopt the Luweero strategy by tapping them [learners] from here (hubs) to skill them to be able to earn money . Now , this is typically mine ,this is my Luweero and whoever tries to sabotage this programme nga alya essasi (will be shot)” the President emphasised.

Government introduced the USE scheme in 2007, a decade after it had implemented UPE to enable primary school graduates to enroll in tuition-free secondary schools and vocational training institutions. However, despite the increased learner enrolment and the substantial investment in the education sector, there have been concerns about the high school drop-out rate, the high pupil-to-book ratio, lack of basic instructional materials, among others.

Upon completion of the six-month training, trainees from the industrial hubs will obtain Level One Certificate of Uganda Vocational Qualifications issued by the Directorate of Industrial Training and be able to create their own jobs.

Students at the industrial hubs spread across the country get skills in tailoring, hairdressing, bricklaying, carpentry and joinery craftsmanship, metal fabrication and food processing, and bakery.

In 2020, government spent Shs130b to set up 21 zonal industrial hubs across the country to enhance youth skilling and training.

Ms Jane Barekye, the State House Comptroller, said the hubs have helped to curb unemployment among the youth.

“Now we’re sure that we’re on right track as far as fighting unemployment is concerned,” she said.

Mr Katumba Ssegawa, the manager of Greater Masaka Industrial Hub, asked the President to ensure that they get more funds for land to allow the expansion of the project.

“Currently, we can only enroll only 24 learners from each district yet we receive thousands of applicants who want to join,” he said.