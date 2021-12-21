Museveni warns graduates on corruption

President Museveni has cautioned university graduates against the temptation of getting rich faster through corruption.

“Avoid the temptation of getting rich quickly through corrupt means. You are encouraged to use the available opportunities and the hands-on skills acquired to cause transformation,” he told Ndejje University graduands in a speech delivered by the Vice President , Ms Jessica Alupo, at the weekend.

The President said even with the increased access to higher education, the gross enrolment ratio (GER) of slightly more than six percent in Uganda still falls below the one of East Africa which is 9 percent and 25 percent globally.

“I am pleased to lay the foundation stone for the medical school and health teaching hospital, Ndejje University is now moving into the right direction in line with the government strategy of providing the necessary human capital development to transform the country. This is the way to go,” he said.

Online learning

Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the vice chancellor, said the graduates were forced to rapidly adjust to the new normal that encourages on-line learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ndejje University has successfully adapted to the new normal learning systems to sustain all its programmes,” he said.

Although science programmes remain a challenge for privately-owned universities, Prof Luggujo said Ndejje has managed to come up with innovations that include the robotics, automated irrigation system, agro-processing units, and electrical automobile assembled by the learners.