Museveni warns on violence,  defacing candidates’ posters

MPIGI- President Museveni has asked leaders and supporters of his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)party to gather evidence against members of the Opposition he accused of inciting violence.

The President, who was campaigning in Mpigi District yesterday, said evidence against people threatening violence and those defacing candidates’ posters would quicken the process of punishing them in accordance with the law.

Mr Museveni directed that the evidence be submitted to the office of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

“If they threaten you, get evidence and inform the RDC. You will see because that person will never repeat it,” Mr Museveni said.



President Museveni was responding to a report by State Minister for Tourism, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, who complained to him that some members of the Opposition have been threatening voters and defacing NRM candidates’ posters.

Mr Kiwanda said: “The violence has reached the point where the perpetrators smash windscreens of vehicles if they see Mr Museveni’s posters on them.”

The NRM leaders in Mpigi and other districts commended the government for its intervention in the areas of health, education and infrastructural development but demanded an establishment of an industrial park in Greater Mpigi to create employment.

Meanwhile, there have been complaints from Opposition that posters of Mr Kyagulanyi were plucked off at night and replaced with those of Mr Museveni in Mubende and Mpigi towns respectively.

We could not independently verify these claims. The President campaigned in Mubende on Monday.

The Electoral Commission Act, 2005 makes it an offense to deface posters of any candidate who has been nominated to run for an electoral office by.

Upon conviction, one can be imprisoned for one year or pay a fine of 24 currency points or both. One currency point is equivalent to Shs20,000.

