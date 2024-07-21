Museveni warns Uganda's Gen Zs against corruption protest

President Yoweri Museveni has advised the youth who are planning a march to Parliament on July 23, 2024 to stop it and rather concentrate on much productive works.

A section of Ugandan youth are planning a march to Parliament in order to convey the frustration and helplessness of Ugandan youth in the face of rampant corruption.

With scores of its lawmakers grappling with corruption-related charges, the 11th Parliament has become the totemic face of a vice that incapacitates the country’s youth in more ways than one.

However, during his address to the nation on Saturday evening, Mr Museveni urged those wishing to protest against corruption to contact Col Edith Nakalema who organised a weekend Anti-Corruption Walk from City Square to Kololo in 2019 to avoid disrupting city life.

The President also accused certain elements, including some from the opposition, of collaborating with foreigners to incite chaos in Uganda through riots and illegal demonstrations. He warned that if these actions continue, further measures may be taken.

“Some elements, some from opposition are always working with foreigners to ferment chaos in Uganda. These people are unfair and should check themselves or we will have no alternative but to check them,” Mr Museveni said.

On the issue of ongoing evictions of people from the wetlands, Mr Museveni asserted that Uganda's environment will not be destroyed while the nation stands by. He said the evictees will not be compensated because they are "disturbing the peace" of the environment

“We are very busy destroying swamps. Are we enemies of God? In fact, we are enemies of ourselves. God does not depend on water. I don't think he gets thirsty. It is us who need the water,” the President said.