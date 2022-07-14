Museveni welcomes construction of Shs124b research centre

President Museveni has pledged government support to plans by the Uganda Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) to construct a modern research facility estimated to cost $33 million (Shs124b)

A statement from State House notes that the ultra-modern research facility is a brainchild of JCRC, in partnership with the Western University of Canada.

During a meeting with Mr Museveni at State House Entebbe yesterday, the JCRC Executive Director, Dr Cissy Kityo, said this will help expand research and training services in Uganda.

Mr Museveni applauded the partnership and collaboration, promising full support in the field of scientific research, especially on diseases such as HIV/Aids.

“I am very happy with the collaboration and wish you good luck. I will support you locally, here. We are also working with other groups. The plan to build a research centre, which will costs $ 33m, is welcome and we shall support it,” The statement reads.

The key objective of this partnership, to Dr Kityo said, is to establish a long-term research collaboration in fields relevant to the industrial, scientific, social and cultural interests and needs of Uganda and Canada, and helping to address some of the most challenging issues in global health.

Dr Kityo further underscored the importance of the partnership and the centre in offering Ugandans, including students and professionals, research opportunities to develop their skills and enhance their training through reciprocal placements hosted at Western University and its affiliated partners in Canada.

“JCRC will serve as a national coordinating centre for the conduct and operation of facilitating international clinical, practicum, and research placements for students registered at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, and Western University, more broadly for experiential learning, clinical and research placements,” she said.