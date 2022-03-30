Museveni woos French investors

President Museveni has urged the French government and its businessmen to invest in infrastructure development, trade and mineral development, among other sectors, in Uganda.

According to the President, whereas Africa and Europe have for the last 600 years developed many linkages in various things, including governance, the latter has not fully invested in sectors that will economically transform the continent.

“They don’t have spectacles to see opportunities and utilise them effectively,” he said.

Mr Museveni cited the Chinese whom he said are keen on identifying several development opportunities in Uganda, especially in infrastructure development.

He noted that there is underutilisation of resources in Africa because of sectarianism and promoting identity instead of interests of the people.

The President made the remarks while meeting a delegation from France led by Mr Jules-Armand Niambossou, the French ambassador to Uganda, at State House Entebbe on Tuesday.

Also in the delegation was Mr Remy Rioux, the chief executive officer of the Agence Française de Développement Group of France, and Mr Hatem Chakroun, the director of the French Agency for Development in Uganda.

The President and his guests discussed various issues on strengthening Uganda’s cooperation with France.

As an example, Mr Museveni said people from his home area are cattle keepers who produce milk, beef and matooke.

“They don’t buy their products because they have similar goods but instead their products are bought by the people in Kampala and they too buy goods from Kampala such as clothes,” he said.

Mr Museveni said promoting one’s identity over interests hinders wealth creation as there would be lack of markets for their products.

Uganda’s surplus

The President said Uganda has surplus production of maize and sugar, among others, which are consumed by other countries thus creating wealth through exportation.

Regarding the security situation, the President said Uganda has played a big role in fighting terrorists in the region and is also promoting regional trade by building roads in other countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Museveni said Uganda is investing in maintaining peace and promoting trade and has built roads to the borders of DR Congo and South Sudan.

“There are bad roads inside Congo, which the government of Uganda is working on. It would be good if your government supported this,” he said.

On environmental conservation, President Museveni urged the French government to support Uganda’s conservation efforts by training farmers against farming in swamps.

Mr Chakroun appreciated the President for the good lecture and called for strengthening of the bilateral relationship between Uganda and France.

He said France is working on the problem of environment degradation practiced by rice farmers in the valley of the Senegal River which has led to soil exhaustion and said Uganda has a similar problem which can be handled.

Mr Hatem said they are on a regional mission and asked the President for guidance on regional integration in the Great Lakes regions.

In response, the President cited blocks like the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), Southern African Development Community (SADC), Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and EAC that are key. He also cited Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA).