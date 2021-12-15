Museveni woos Kayunga voters as police, NUP clash

President Museveni hands the NRM flag to the party candidate, Mr Andrew Muwonge. PHOTOS/ COURTESY

By  Fred Muzaale

  • The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, said the dwindling NRM support in the district was because of the political wrangles between party leaders.
  • The President wondered why Kayunga District, where many people claim to be NRM supporters, the party received few votes in the last general election.

National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters were thrown into disarray yesterday as police lobbed teargas, dispersing their procession on the final day of campaign rallies for the Kayunga District chairperson by-election.
Hell broke loose at noon in Kayunga Town as riot police moved in, fired teargas and the fans scampered for their lives, breaking up hundreds of NUP supporters chanting slogans to loud music from the public address system at the party headquarters.
The excited NUP supporters were heading for campaign rallies in Ntenjeru, Kayunga Town Council, in the company of party candidate, Ms Harriet Nakwedde. The Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Francis Zaake, was part of the procession.

