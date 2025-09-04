Music keeping Kalangala islands children in school

Six years ago, Monica Atheno, a resident of Lutoboka landing site in Kalangala Town Council, thought her education could end at Primary Five. At just 12 years, she often missed classes because her parents could not afford school fees and scholastic materials.

“My used not to have money, so sometimes I was chased from school until I paid. By the time I returned, I couldn’t catch up. I once lost hope in continuing with my education,” she reminisces.

Atheno says sometimes she never had meals at school. However, she says her fortunes changed when she joined a village music class.

“Music teachers would approach my parents whenever they heard that I wasn’t at school, and sometimes my classmates in the band checked on me. They became like a family, and when we performed at events, the money we earned as a band, I could use it to buy scholastic materials and pay for my meals at school,” she says. She adds: “In addressing some of my worries, I was determined to never disappoint them, and I decided to endure and finish my primary education.”

Atheno, a fan of the drum kit, explains that music classes also enabled her to get lessons on life skills that helped her understand how to handle temptations.

“I was taught about teenage pregnancy, HIV, early marriage, and how to prevent them. I learnt how to live with boys and men. I became bolder and stayed focused on my goal,” she adds.

Today, Atheno is a Senior Three student at Serwanga Lwanga Memorial Secondary School, supported by a half-bursary she earned through music.

“I had no hope after Primary Seven. Luckily, I told Brass for Africa, the NGO behind the music programme, about my challenge. They enrolled me at Serwanga Lwanga and supported me with a half-bursary,” she says.

Her peers, Eva Nakafeero,18, and Catherine Namujuzi,17 who play cornets, were also on the verge of dropping out until music classes enabled them to secure partial bursaries.

Atheno and her friends’ dream is to complete their studies and become more useful in society.

“If I had dropped out of school, I’d probably be married by now or working on the landing site,” she says.

“Music gave me a reason to stay in class. I want to finish school and inspire other girls.” For boys, too, music has been a lifeline. Daniel Okello, who plays a euphonium, joined in 2023. He says the programme kept him away from the risky fishing lifestyle that lures many teenagers and pushes them out of school.

“When this opportunity came, I embraced it. Music became my passion and a hobby that kept me in school. I was on the verge of dropping out of school and go fishing after my education seemed impossible, but music and the encouragement from my trainers gave me hope,” he says.

Okello adds that he earns an allowance from performances, which he uses to buy scholastic materials.

“I use that money to buy snacks at school and some books, things my parents can not easily provide. Today, I no longer see learning as a burden, but as an opportunity,” Okello adds.

Now in secondary school, Okello is part of the Young Leaders Programme under Brass for Africa’s music classes.

“They train us to be leaders. I’m always invited to school parades to speak about staying in school. That makes me believe I have a future to chase,” he says.

The stories of these youth mirror the reality across Kalangala’s 84 islands, where education is a luxury for many children.

According to the district education department, only 30 to 34 percent of children who enrol in Primary One complete Primary Seven.

Out of 64 inhabited islands, only 12 have schools. Mr Emmanuel Nseko, the district education officer, blames this on the migratory nature of fishermen, poverty, and failure of parents to provide for their children.

“Families move in search of better fish catches. Because of this, children drop out of school and rarely return,” he says.

He adds, “We still see parents sending their children to school without books, pens, or even uniforms. Without scholastic materials, children easily lose interest.”

He further explains that hunger is another barrier.

“Many children come to school on empty stomachs. Some, especially those on HIV/Aids treatment, cannot keep up without food. Hunger is silently pushing our children out of classrooms,” he says.

Mr Nseko applauds the music programme for easing some of these challenges.

“When children earn scholastic materials and meals through music, their attendance improves,” he notes.

Impact at school

At Bridge of Hope Nursery and Primary School, the director, Mr Lawrence Lweera, says music has transformed attendance at his school.

“There were pupils who never wanted to come to school. Some were forced to join the boarding section. When the band came, many started attending even without being pushed,” he says.

Enrolment jumped from 120 to 220.

“What parents could not provide pens, pencils, geometry sets, children are now able to buy. That has boosted performance. Music improved concentration, attentiveness, and the boldness to ask questions when they haven’t understood,” he adds.

Mr Lweera believes the government can learn from this model.

“A child can watch television for hours, but not open a book. That means the government needs to change its approach to teaching. Such programmes should be embedded in schools to boost attendance,” he says.

According to Mr Ronald Kabuye, the national coordinator of Brass for Africa, more than 1,000 children from three schools and two villages in Kalangala are enrolled in the programme.

“Three children are on half bursaries, while over 792 are actively supported. We have developed 392 healthcare ambassadors, youth trained to resist social pressures that push teenagers out of school, and 35 are under the Young Leaders Programme, inspiring their peers to persist with education,” Mr Kabuye says.

He explains that the healthcare ambassadors and Young Leaders Programmes use music as a vehicle for both education and prevention of HIV/Aids, early pregnancies, and child marriages, one of the reasons many young girls drop out of school.

“We use music and life skills as tools for social change. Through music and creative arts, our ambassadors access spaces like churches, cultural gatherings, and schools, places where sensitive conversations about HIV/Aids and school dropouts would otherwise be difficult,” he says.

Currently, as donors are pulling out of Uganda, funds to run the programme are becoming less. However, Mr Kabuye says for sustainability, Brass for Africa is working with health and education departments to embed the model into formal systems.