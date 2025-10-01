Musician Alien Skin arrested

Police have arrested local musician Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin, on allegations connected to the death of Wilfred Namuwaya, alias Top Dancer, a former member of his Fangone Forest crew.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest, saying Mulwana reported himself to the director of crime intelligence and was later taken to Katwe police station for statement recording.

"Alien Skin, whose real name is Patrick Mulwana, has been arrested today, October 1, 2025, in connection with the death of Wilfred Namuwaya, alias Top Dancer," Onyango said. "He is currently at Katwe police where his statement is being recorded."

According to detectives, Namuwaya's decision to quit the group had angered its leader, Alien Skin. Before his death, Namuwaya reportedly told investigators that he was abducted and tortured on Alien Skin's orders.

"They picked me up at my home, claiming that I stole something, and took me back," Namuwaya recounted before his death. "When they reached there, I was beaten, kicked by several people on orders of Alien, saying; Why did I leave the group?"

A doctor at Ayaan Life Care Medical Center, who requested anonymity, said Namuwaya was brought in the night and abandoned outside with severe internal bleeding beyond their capacity.

"We tried to save him throughout the night before referring him to Mulago Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival," the doctor said.

Police are hunting for other suspects, including Commander Mdogo, Ibra Kabadiya, and Mijagulo, in connection with the fatal assault.

"The group severely beat Namuwaya and later dumped him at a clinic," Onyango said. "We are pursuing all those involved."

Mr David Byamugisha, a neighbor to the deceased, said Namuwaya had worked for Alien Skin for two years before leaving.

"Before he died, he appeared in a video which was trending online where Alien Skin's men covered his eyes as he (Alien Skin) ordered for his beating," Byamugisha said. "He was later thrown out in a bad condition."

Police records link Alien Skin and his group to a string of violent incidents.

In a previous incident, the crew stormed Nsambya Hospital after a colleague was injured in a car accident, demanding medical forms from doctors.

When their demands were denied, they assaulted a doctor and two security guards, leaving three people seriously injured. Alien Skin was later arrested and remanded to Luzira Prison for several weeks before securing bail.





