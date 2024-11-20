Musician Alien Skin arrested for assaulting Nsambya Hospital staff– police

Police said Wednesday that they had arrested musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin on allegations of assaulting medical staff of Nsambya Hospital.

“”We have in our custody musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, whom we have apprehended on allegations of assaulting medical staff of Nsambya Hospital. More details to be shared later,” police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said.

This comes hours after Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, earlier said they were investigating suspected murder and assault cases following an incident in which a doctor and two guards were attacked on Tuesday night by a group of people led by Alien Skin at Nsambya Hospital.

According to police, the hospital on Tuesday night received a one Joram Tumwesigye, 28, a resident of Makindye Division, Kampala District with severe injuries.

“Tumwesigye was brought in by six unidentified individuals. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead approximately an hour after admission. Following the victim's death, one individual, identified by witnesses as "Alien Skin," allegedly demanded medical forms from the attending doctor. When his demands were not met, the suspect and his group reportedly assaulted the doctor and the two security guards before fleeing the scene,” ASP Owoyesigyire said in a Wednesday morning statement.

He identified the victims as Dr Zaidi Matovu, Anthony Muyanda and Alex Odongo both, security guards employed at Nsambya Hospital.

Alien Skin and his group are also being investigated for simple robbery.

“The police have since recorded statements from the victims and eyewitnesses. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in these criminal acts. We assure the public that efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available,” ASP Owoyesigyire said earlier.