Musician Alien Skin remanded to prison over robbery of iPhone, Shs480,000

One of Uganda’s sensational musicians, Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin has been remanded to prison on charges of robbery of an iPhone and Shs480,000 cash.

Mulwana was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and arraigned before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with robbery contrary to section 266 and 267 (1) (A) of Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

According to the charge sheet, a copy of which this publication has seen, Mulwana robbed a one Salim Mubiru of his iPhone 15 valued at Shs3.5 million, Shs480,000 cash and a wallet containing a national ID in Makindye Division in the Kampala District on September 28, 2024.

He is also accused of using violence during the said robbery.

Musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin in Makindye Chief Magistrate's holding cells before he was arraigned in the courtroom on charges of robbery on November 20, 2024. PHOTOS/ DAVID LUBOWA



Mulwana who appeared before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s, Esther Adikini on Wednesday evening pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“You cannot apply for bail now because it’s too late. However, you have a right to apply for a production warrant to be brought back to court for bail application,” the magistrate said.

He was remanded until December 9 when he will be returned to court for mention of the case.

This comes just hours after police said on Wednesday that Mulwana was being investigated in a separate case he’s accused of assault and simple robbery.

“We have in our custody musician Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin, whom we have apprehended on allegations of assaulting medical staff of Nsambya Hospital. More details to be shared later,” police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said.

Kituuma’s statement came hours after Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said they were investigating suspected murder and assault cases following an incident in which a doctor and two guards were attacked on Tuesday night by a group of people led by Alien Skin at Nsambya Hospital.

According to police, the hospital on Tuesday night received a one Joram Tumwesigye, 28, a resident of Makindye Division, Kampala District with severe injuries.

“Tumwesigye was brought in by six unidentified individuals. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead approximately an hour after admission. Following the victim's death, one individual, identified by witnesses as "Alien Skin," allegedly demanded medical forms from the attending doctor. When his demands were not met, the suspect and his group reportedly assaulted the doctor and the two security guards before fleeing the scene,” ASP Owoyesigyire said in a Wednesday morning statement.

Alien Skin in the dock before he was remanded to Luzira Prison

He identified the victims as Dr Zaidi Matovu, Anthony Muyanda and Alex Odongo both, security guards employed at Nsambya Hospital.

Alien Skin and his group are also being investigated for simple robbery.