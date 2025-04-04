Musician Fik Gaza, three others detained on robbery charges

Budding local musician Shafiq Jjingo, known by his stage name as Fik Gaza, is in police custody following his arrest along with three others on allegations of robbery on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The musician’s arrest was a result of an operation conducted in Katwe Division and its surroundings following a surge in robbery cases reported to the area police.

“Following a surge in robbery cases within and outside Katwe division, a targeted operation was conducted at the residence of Shafiq Jjingo, alias Fik Gaza. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.









Mr Onyango said Jjingo’s residence was found to be harboring some of the city’s most wanted criminals.

The other suspects include Najib Magoola, David Mutuba, alias Marvin Gaza and Charles Zziwa, also known as Mzungu, who Onyango said had escaped from custody after his arrest on murder charges.

During the operation, exhibits including pangas, military attire, and suspected narcotics were recovered as exhibits which police intend to rely on for prosecution.

“Sanctioned files are in place against all the suspects arrested during the operation,” Mr Onyango added.

Jjingo is a Ugandan dancehall and ragga artiste who started pursuing music professionally in 2018 after breaking away from Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin’s Fangone Forest to form his ‘Gaza Empire’. He is famed for songs like Banana, Bukuta Bukuta, Muchezo, Butiti, Nsigo, Hello and Sanyu, among others.

Jjingo’s arrest comes months after Mr Mulwana was released on bail after spending weeks on remand following his arrest and arraignment in court on charges of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm after they stormed St Francis Hospital, Nsambya and assaulted three staff members.



