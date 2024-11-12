Muslim cleric arrested over trafficking seven girls in Sheema

Police in Sheema District have arrested a Muslim cleric over trafficking at least seven girls.

"We have Imam Zubail Bwengye in our custody. He is at the same time the director of Darul Uroom Markaz Faux LDT. His arrest was after a tip off by local residents," confirmed MarcialTumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

According to him, the alleged human trafficking was committed on November 11, 2024, in Kitagata Town Council in Sheema District.

Authorities accuse the imam of trafficking seven children aged under 12 with the youngest 3 years old.

"We will find out the intention because this is not a school but in any case you can't teach only seven pupils. The parents of these children will have to record statements with us before we hand over these kids to them," he told journalists on Tuesday.

Police say they took action against Imam Bwengye after getting information from locals who were urging authorities to rescue children who had been harboured for over five months by the suspect under the disguise of teaching them the Qur'an.

According to Sheema District inspector of schools Zebede Mwijukye, the victims were from the districts of Sheema, Mbarara and Ntungamo.

"The place where they were staying, is a two-roomed house and the victims occupied one room that doubled as class and dormitory. Another room was serving as the bed room of the suspect with his wife," he said.