Muslim leader urges men to seek wives' consent before marrying another

The head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has cautioned men against polygamous marriages, calling for consent from first wives before getting another.

He said, however much polygamy is permitted in Islam, it should not be for desire or convenience, but rather a man should have a valid reason backed by permission from their official wives.

“Polygamy is permitted only under strict conditions, which must be fulfilled responsibly,” Hazrat Mirza said.

He added: “If at the time of Nikkah and the wife does not consent to her husband marrying another, then the husband must honor this condition.”

He was addressing over 40,000 Muslims at the 59th annual Ahmadiyya Muslim Convention in Hampshire, London in the United Kingdom.

The convention also known as Jalsa Salana lasted for three days, from July 25-27, with the aim of strengthening the link of man with God and bringing Muslims together in a spirit of togetherness.

According to the Islamic teachings in the Holy Quran, the divine commandment instructs men to treat their wives with love, compassion, understanding and respect. Husbands are therefore reminded that true faith is reflected in kindness exhibited in their marriages.

Hazrat Mirza emphasised that this must be a fair play between two spouses, reminding women to do a replica for their husbands. He stressed that in times of injustices, they should know such behaviours are against Islamic teachings, encouraging couples to exercise patience in adherence with the Islamic principles.

“If men knew the rights they must grant women, many would choose to remain bachelors due to the great responsibilities involved.”

The convention also highlighted the power of peace which was advised should stem from prayerful families that follow the teachings of the Quran.

Last year, during the same conference, Hazrat called for peace in families, asking women to take a lead in its promotion. He said this would help curb increasing criminalities blamed on absence of morals in child grooming.



