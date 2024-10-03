Muslim leaders urged to embrace govt projects

Muslim leaders under their umbrella body named Nabugabo Swadaka Association (NSA) have urged imams to embrace government projects for socioeconomic transformation.

Speaking to the media during the distribution of Zakat funds at their offices in Kampala on Thursday, NSA chairman Hajji Hussein Kaganda said Muslims should take on government projects since they are inclusive.

"We urge all Muslims representatives from their respective areas to sensitise the Muslim communities on how to access and benefit from government projects,” he added.

Head of Zakat distribution Sheikh Adam Ssenjala said the Zakat funds distribution project based on needs and resource availability.

“We got over 100 applications but after screening we managed to handle 35 individuals who were fitting in our available funds,” he explained.

He explained that all needs were valued in terms of cash and every beneficiary was given money depending on their applications.

“We mobilised mosques and we ask them to submit names for their vulnerable people whom we invite for interview and explain their needs and what is needed to sort it out,” he said.

NSA spokesperson Sheikh Zubair Kasule revealed that the exercise started last year with 15 beneficiaries, but the number keeps on increasing due to the fluctuating standards of living in the country.

“We have started with Muslim leaders, but we are planning to expand the initiative and increase on the number of the beneficiaries, especially those in hard-to-reach areas,” he said

He also noted that the Association is set to start supporting farmers with animals and birds for rearing.

One of the beneficiaries, Sheikh Abdul Aziiz from Abaida Mosque in Kampala, said the aid has helped several Muslim leaders to start up small business instead of depending on the money collected from the mosques.

“Before, imams were depending on their followers because they did not have any source of income but with the aid from Nabugabo Swadaka, several have improved their income statuses,” he told Monitor on Thursday.