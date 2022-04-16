Muslims ask Parliament to operationalise Kadhi courts

The Muslim fraternity in Uganda has asked Parliament to ensure that Kadhi courts are fully operational.

The request was put before the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, and her deputy—Mr Thomas Tayebwa—after they hosted the Muslim fraternity to an Iftar dinner at Parliament on Thursday.

“Since we have freedom of worship and expression, there is need for the Muslim fraternity to regulate and refer their affairs according to their Islamic teachings by having active Kadhi courts because it’s one of the areas we are missing,” Mr Hafithu Walusimbi, the head of Sharia from the Kibuli faction, said.

He added: “As Kibuli faction, we recently launched the directorate of Shariah and one of its responsibilities is to resolve some of the issues within the Muslim community, and we think it will be used as a stepping stone for the operationalisation of Kadhi courts.”

Mr Walusimbi said the operationalisation of Kadhi courts will help lift some burden off Uganda’s judicial system that is saddled with a punishing case backlog.

Ms Among urged the Muslim fraternity to use the holy month of Ramadan to look after “the less privileged people who cannot provide for themselves.”