Muslims eulogise veteran journalist Abdul Nsereko

It was a sombre mood on Wednesday at Kibuli Mosque as Muslims gathered for the last funeral prayers to the late veteran journalist Hajji Abdul Nsereko. Muslims broke down into tears, as they paid tribute to the late.

Nsereko passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest, according to his son Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central MP).

The Titular of Muslim Community Prince Kasim Nakibinge eulogized Nsereko as a leader with integrity.

“Hajji Nsereko was so prominent during the 1970- 80s when he was a presenter at Radio Uganda, due to his professionalism, he worked with all the governments without any interruption,” he said.

The late was the former journalist at UBC (both television and radio presenter). He was also the first speaker of Kampala City Authority.

Prince Nakibinge said that the Nsereko has been one of the trustworthy Muslim elites in Kampala where he has lived for years without any misunderstanding with his fellow leaders.

“This should be a good example to leaders that by being trustworthy you can survive for years without any threat,” he said.

Mr Muhammad Nsereko said that he is contented that his father has left a legacy of good leadership which he pledged to promote.

“Hajji Nsereko was a good leader and on his advice, I have managed to become a good legislator, he used to emphasis trustworthy and being exemplary to others,” he said.