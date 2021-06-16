Muslims mourn Tabliq Secretary-General Sheikh Ayoub Nyende

By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA More by this Author

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Sheikh Ayoub Nyende, the Secretary-General of Jamiyatt Da’awa Asarafiyya, an association under the Muslim Tabliq Community is among the high profile Ugandans who have succumbed to the deadly Covid-19.

Sheikh Nyende, 47, was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital last Sunday after developing severe breathing complications and he died a few minutes past 6am on Wednesday.

“Our patient was having high blood pressure, but he had improved and was even eating and drinking, but his condition worsened last night at around 4am when the ward ran out of medical oxygen and he died,” Ms Hadijjah Nyende, a sister to the deceased said.

But Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the deputy director of Mulago National Referral Hospital denied reports that there was a shortage of oxygen which led to Sheikh Nyende’s death.

“I am not aware that there was no oxygen at any one time,” she said.

Sheikh Mirad Kaluma, who has closely worked with Sheikh Kyende for over 10 years at Nakasero Mosque, eulogised the deceased as a religious man with great competence.

Advertisement

“Sheikh Nyende has been a trusted and a true Muslim. Being our secretary-general, he has been preparing official documents and keeping our records very well. His departure has certainly left a huge vacuum in our community,” he said.

Sheikh Abdul Hamid Kaggwa of Masjid Qubar-Namagoma, Wakiso District, said the deceased has for the last two decades been very instrumental in fighting for Muslim rights and opposing the irregular sale of community property.

“Nyende loved Islam with passion and during different times, he could raise his voice to speak out on injustices meted out against Muslims,” he said.

In 2016, Sheikh Nyende was among the top Muslim leaders who were picked up by security operatives over alleged involvement in the killings of Muslim clerics. However, he was released a few days later with no charges preferred against him.

Sheikh Nyende is survived by one wife and four children. He was laid to rest at Nkoowe Muslim Cemetery in Wakiso District on Wednesday evening.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com