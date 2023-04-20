Muslims urged to pray for peace on  Idd-el Fitr

Muslim leaders in Uganda have urged Islamic devotees to pray for global peace as they end the holy month of Ramadan during Idd-el Fitr celebrations confirmed for April 21, 2023.

On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia sighted the the new crescent moon symbolizing an end to month-long fasting.

According to Dr Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the director of sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) national prayers to mark Eid will be at Gaddafi Mosque in Kampala- starting at 8am and will be led by the mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje

At Kibuli Mosque, prayers will be led by Dr Hafith Walusimbi, the director of Sharia under the Kibuli parallel Muslim administration, starting at 9am.

Since this year’s Idd coincides with Juma prayers, Idd prayer takes precedence over Juma prayer, noted Sheikh Abdul Hamid Kaggwa of Masjid Qubaa, Namagoma in Kyengera Town Council.

“According to Islamic teachings, when Idd and Juma coincide on the same day, the Idd prayer takes precedence over Juma prayers. This means that we have to attend the Idd prayer instead of the Juma,” he emphasized.

However, Sheikh Kaggwa said if someone misses the Idd prayer, he has to perform Juma prayers as usual.

“It is also important to note that while Idd prayer is mandatory for all adult Muslims, Juma prayers are only obligatory for men who are not travelling,” he stated.

Dr Lubanga encouraged believers to pray for peace and harmony in countries like Sudan where war is raging.

“This year’s Idd has come at a time when our brothers and sisters in Sudan are trapped in senseless war. I really doubt whether they will celebrate it well, let’s pray for them. Let’s pray for peace in the whole world,” he concluded.