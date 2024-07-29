Muslims urged to use families as pillars of peace

Over 4,000 Muslims from around the world gathered in London for the 58th annual Ahmadiyya Muslim convention, which aimed to promote peaceful teachings of Islam and renew a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.

The Muslim convention lasted for three days, from July 26 to July 28 at Alton-Hampshire, London in the United Kingdom.

The head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Mr Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, emphasised that peace begins at home.

"By purifying the environment of your home, you will ensure that the frivolities and innovations of the times do not influence your household," he said.

He noted that modern society has mistaken moral decay for civility, leading to increasing evil activities and obscene behaviours.

"This modern day society is considered civilized, but not everything is truly civilized. Some things are taught under the guise of freedom that lead away from civilization," he added.

Mr Maulana Muhammad Ali Kaire, the president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Uganda, emphasised the need for families to foster peace building saying people infringe on the rights of others in the name of freedom.

"We still have a big task ahead of us to teach the public on the limits of freedom. Many conflicting groups end up invading each other's life," he said.

He urged all Muslims to rally behind the call for peace and spread the message to others. The convention, known as Jalsa Salana, was initiated in 1889 by Mirza Ghulamu Ahmad to bring together Islamic faithful for spiritual sharing.