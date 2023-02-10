Musumba asks govt to renovate former school

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) vice chairperson for eastern region, Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, has asked the government to renovate Kidiki Mixed Primary School in Kamuli District.

During a visit of the school on Tuesday, Ms Musumba said the school is a shadow of its glorious past.

“The NRM has a vision to secure the future and has the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) construction brigade which, from media sources, is going to construct about 1,000 schools in western Ugand,” Ms Musumba, who attended Kidiki Mixed Primary School, said.

She added: “I don’t mind if Mr Museveni [ensures] that Kidiki, Nambale or even Matuumu, where his friend Isaac Musumba comes from, get modern construction blocks.”

During the Terehe Sita celebrations last week, the UPDF revealed plans to rehabilitate more than 1,000 schools in Ankole Sub-region.

The Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, said there are several activities that the army had lined up including renovation of schools.

“We are made in Kidiki, the vibrant brand of [Peter] Walubiri, the constitutional lawyer, the Stephen Kateegas, Ambassador [Stephen] Mubiru, and the one and only Justice Egonda [Ntende] but you can’t make our breed again with the sorry state of this school,” Ms Musumba said.

She added that there is a need to secure the children’s future, saying the only way to do so is through constructing modern education facilities that will produce “the scientists [President] Museveni clamours for”.

Mr Walubiri said the school degenerated under the leadership of Mr Museveni and he, therefore, has a duty to rebuild it.

“We encourage her (Ms Musumba) to demand for the President to do his public duty. It is his responsibility using public funds to rebuild schools.

“So whoever can talk to Mr Museveni should remind him of his public duty not favour and of course we should keep politics off development because we all serve our people under different capacities,” Mr Walubiri added.

When this newspaper contacted Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the State House spokesperson, on whether the President will heed to Ms Musumba’s call, he said: “I don’t comment on things I don’t know. When I don’t have information about something, its better I don’t comment. I don’t like dealing with speculation.”

ABOUT THE SCHOOL