Mutebile foundation embarks on environmental conservation

A foundation established by former Bank of Uganda (BoU) governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has embarked on environmental conservation, its leaders said.

On Monday, the Tumusiime Mutebile Foundation (TMF) donated about 10,000 selected fruit ordinary trees to at least five secondary schools in the Kigezi region with a view of conservation and improved nutrition amongst learners.

The TMF was founded in 2016 after the former BoU chief was in 2015 honored by Makerere University as an icon of monetary policy, banking and finance.

Handing over the trees on Monday, TMF local coordinator Dr Frank Michael Tweheyo appealed to beneficiary schools to protect the plants from any form of destruction.

The trees were given to school leaders from Karujanga SSS, Kigezi High School, Bukiinda SSS, Bubare SS and Kishanje Highland School.

“The TMF has spent about Shs28million on paying for the selected fruit trees and the general procurement process. Under this project, we are looking at clean air for human consumption, environmental protection and conservation alongside keeping the legacy Mutebile alive,” Dr Tweheyo told Monitor.

Additionally, TMF aims at promoting private sector growth in Uganda and Sub Saharan Africa by providing transformative solutions to society problems like climate change in a competitive global economy.

Still on Monday, Kishanje Highland School head teacher Martin Akampurira, the estates manager for Kigezi High School Roland Basheija, Bukinda SSS deputy head teacher Pafura Twinomujuni and the head of agriculture at St Barnabas Karujanga Peter Twongyeirwe offered to embrace TMF’s tree planting drive.

“Some of us have big chunks of land on which we can plant forestry trees such as the eucalyptus trees that act as windbreaks to protect school structure from destruction by heavy winds and also provide fuel wood that is highly needed for preparing students meals,” Akampurira highlighted.

He added that if the government can borrow a leaf from the foundation’s strategy of conserving the threatened environment, cases of deadly landslides, erosion and hails storms would become history.

FYI

In June 2023, the TMF members led by Mutebile’s widow (Betty Mutebile) and the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Ednar Nyakaisiki launched programs of constructing a Shs1billion dialysis unit at Rugarama Hospital in Kabale Town.