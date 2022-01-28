Mutebile’s funeral to cost over Shs400m 

The funeral budget for former Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile has been estimated at Shs409.5 million, Daily Monitor has learnt.

According to the budget estimates prepared by Kabale District Local Government, the burial expenses have been broken into categories of food, drinks, road works, security and allowances.2

The draft budget estimates seen by Monitor last evening, and confirmed by Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, shows that food, drinks, tents and others will cost Shs244.83m, road works (Shs33.089m) and security (Shs131.6m)

The authorities have budgeted security allowances for seven days.

However, the 182 personnel expected to provide security at the funeral will be on duty for four days (Friday January 28 to Monday, January 31) as indicated in the budget.

The authorities have also earmarked Shs11m for an emergency repair of the road that leads to the governor’s home in Kabale.



They also included a separate amount (Shs15m) to revamp the Mutebile-Honrby Road in Kakiira.

Although Mr Nyakahuma last evening confirmed the budget estimates, he declined to speak about the allocations insisting that the LC5 chairperson, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, was the one in-charge of arrangements.

Mr Nshangabasheija last evening confirmed that they came up with the said burial estimates but said they would adjust upwards as required.

Mutebile died last Sunday at a hospital in Nairobi after health complications and is expected to be laid to rest at his Kijuguta in Kabale District.

There will be an official funeral service at Kololo Independence Grounds today with President Museveni as the chief mourner.

Parliament yesterday moved a bipartisan motion in memory of the former governor. The MPs eulogised Mutebile as ‘a distinguished gentleman’ for his integrity and patriotism.

Mutebile’s rise to the helm of Central Bank

He served as deputy Principal Private Secretary to the President, State House, Entebbe, from June 1979 to 1980.

Mutebile was acting Under Secretary, Ministry of Planning & Economic Development, 1981.

In 1982, he was the Chief Government Planning Economist, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

From September 1985 to May 1986, he served as Permanent Secretary in-charge of Economic Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister.

From May 1986 to 1992, he was Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Planning & Economic Development.

He also served as chairman, Agricultural Policy Committee and chairman of the Steering committee for drawing up the Agricultural Modernisation Plan, 1985 to1996.

From April 1992 to May 1998, he was Permanent Secretary/Secretory to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

In August 2000, he was a consultant for the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. as a member of the External Review Group on the Fiscal Affairs Department of the Fund.

From August 2003 to August 2004, Mutebile served as chairman of the Association of African Central Banks.

He was chairperson of the Executive Board of the African Capacity Building Foundation, based in Harare, Zimbabwe, from 2003 to 2005.

Mutebile was been Governor and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Bank of Uganda since 2001.

What others say

Edison Rugumayo, Youth MP western

Giving away the house to the Mutebile family will not only set a bad precedent, but also leave an unresolved problem. Parliament should by amendment of the relevant law provide for privileges of former governors to include a house, vehicle, and security, among others.

Ivan Rugambwa, Citizen

So we’re actually going to allow this? Always baffles me how our big men, who happen to be the most paid and facilitated all their public lives are the same people who at retirement/death want the heftiest packages; free cars, houses.



Dr Busingye Kabumba, Citizen

This is a country in a deep crisis of logic, basic decency and common sense. Unfortunately, knowing the Uganda of 2022, this proposal might very well pass.



Jude Mugabi, Citizen

If the family of the whole Central banker isn’t certain of their next move, imagine the ordinary Ugandan!



Medard Lubega Sseggona, Busiro East MP

I find it very scandalising. He was the chief economist of the country. Very dignified and could not have failed to plan his way as he is being portrayed.