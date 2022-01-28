Prime

Mutebile’s funeral to cost over Shs400m 

Members of Parliament during the special sitting to honour deceased Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile on January 27, 2022. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA 

By  Precious Delilah Anthony Wesaka  &  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

The funeral budget for  former Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile  has been estimated at Shs409.5 million, Daily Monitor has learnt.
According to the budget estimates prepared by Kabale District Local Government, the burial expenses have been broken into categories of food, drinks, road works, security and allowances.2

