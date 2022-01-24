Mutebile’s memorable quotes

Deceased Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

By  Lydia Namono

What you need to know:

  • “I want to refute in the strongest terms possible that the “sale” of Crane Bank to dfcu was in some ways suspicious or scandalous. Infact, Crane Bank was not sold to dfcu. A sale was not possible. It has been alleged that Crane Bank was sold by BoU for a fraction of the value of its assets, ignoring the fact that the bank has liabilities such as deposits, as well as assets. When Crane Bank was dissolved by BoU, the value of assets was much less than the value of its liabilities,” Mutebile told a dinner in April 2018.

On compensating businessman Basajjabalaba. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.