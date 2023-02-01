Muteesa I Royal University gets charter status after 15 years

Muteesa I Royal University (MRU) has got a National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) charter status after 15 years in existence.

In a letter presented by Prof Mary J. N. Okwalol, the Executive Director of NCHE, the University has met all the required standards for a charter.

"This is to inform you that the Council at its 68th meeting held on Jan 20, 2023 considered and resolved to recommend to the Minister of Education, the grant of a Charter to MRU in accordance with Sec 101(3) b of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001, as amended," she said in a letter dated Jan 25.

The institution is however asked to pay Shs15m as Statutory License fees. Following the charter status, the University can now be able to participate in the student loan schemes the next academic year.

The study loans are given to students who are admitted to all the Public Institutions and only those private institutions that are chartered.

"The purpose of this letter is therefore to inform you of the Council decision regarding the grant of a Charter, and to require you to pay the Statutory License fees of Shs15,000,000 to NCHE through URA web portal in accordance with Sec 3(2)(b) of the regulation.

During the University’s 10th graduation ceremony on January 06, 2023, Justice Julia Ssebutinde, the University Chancellor said the progress of charter acquisition from NCHE was in its final stages following the inspection by the officials.

The good news of the charter comes at a time when the University has added two new engineering programmes which were approved by the NCHE.

Dr Maria Gorreti Nakabugo, the University Council chairperson identified the two programmes as Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

According to the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, a charter is granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE. Furthermore, according to section 103(a) of the same Act 2001 as amended; a chartered university means a university that is comparable to a public university.

For any private university, getting a charter means, therefore, that it lays out guidelines for; the establishment, control, management and administration of the institution.

Currently, Uganda has more than 60 universities, according to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).