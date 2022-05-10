Mutukula market project hangs in balance over land acquisition

Leaders in Kyotera District have questioned the process through which the developers of the proposed Mutukula regional market acquired more than 200 acres of land on which the project is to be established .

The developers led by Mr Karim Karamagi say the land is part of Sango Bay estate, where government plans to set up an oil palm project.

It is this impasse that has frustrated efforts by the developers to acquire a land title, an approved building plan and a physical master development plan.

Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the district chairperson, said the district allocated only 25 acres to the Shs2 trillion project.

“Part of the land allocated for the market project was fraudulently acquired. We only gave them 25 acres, which was part of 600 acres we own in the area in Mutukula Town Council, ” he told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

“We dealt with Rural United Business Association Network (RUSBA) Ltd, not Mutukula Regional Market Ltd as it is being alleged by the promoters,” he added.

Mr Kisekulo claims that under the memorandum of understanding they signed with RUSBA Ltd , it was agreed that the developer first put up at least 75 percent of the structures before the district gives them full ownership of the land, but the firm wants it vice versa.

“There is no doubt that if these issues are is not swiftly resolved, they will derail the progress of the project,” he added.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, who also the Minister for East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, relaunched the construction of the market last month.

The project had started in 2020, but stalled a few months later following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Degitech Energy Company Ltd, a South African firm, which was expected to finance the project, pulled out over unknown reasons, and Sino Hydro Corporations Ltd, a Chinese company, has since taken over .

Mr Kisekulo said the district had earlier been convinced that RUSBA Ltd had capacity to put up the regional market but it seems it has failed.

However, Mr Karamagi, the chief executive officer of RUSBA Ltd, said they will resume construction soon since they have identified new funders .

“The issue of land is minor and I am sure we will soon sort it out with the district leadership so that the project moves on smoothly. Our funders are ready to kick start the project as soon as we assure them that land is free from any encumbrances ,” he said.

What regional market will provide

Upon completion, the market is expected to have 100 shelters, 1,000 warehouses, a five-star hotel, an international hospital, a daycare centre, six fuel stations and lodges, among other facilities. The market is expected to bring together manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and consumers from across East Africa.