Muwonge needs Shs250m after ICU treatment

Umar Muwonge before getting sick. Photo | Courtesy

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Umar Muwonge,9, stepped on a nail while he was playing with his friends. Days later, he collapsed before he was subjected to medically induced coma for 50 days in ICU

On 15 October, 2021, 9-year-old Umar Muwonge stepped on a nail while he was playing with his friends. At first, it seemed a small wound that could be treated, and he got back to his whole life.

