Muyanja-Mbabaali out to rid ghosts from past

In 2020, veteran politician Muhammad Muyanja-Mbabaali, then incumbent Bukoto South Member of Parliament (MP), decided not to contest in the main election as an Independent after he lost the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries to Mr Abdul Kiyimba. “I will not contest in the forthcoming general election, given the irregularities that have marred the party primaries. My focus is going to be on strengthening my party NRM,” Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali said. Even though Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali’s move to stay out of the elections was intended to ensure Mr Kiyimba secured a win for the ruling party during the 2021 parliamentary polls, this proved futile after Mr Twaha Kagabo, then of the nascent National Unity Platform (NUP), won by a margin of 2,199 votes. Four years later, Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali has bounced back. The veteran politician won the NRM primaries by defeating Dr Kagabo, who decamped to the ruling party after he fell out with NUP almost immediately after taking the oath of allegiance and oath of Member of Parliament.

How times change!

The recently-concluded NRM primaries are seen as an indicator of how politics changes quickly because whilst Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali, 71, now sees himself on an upward trajectory, Dr Kagabo, on the other hand, announced after defeat that he is taking a sabbatical from elective politics. Dr Kagabo’s fallout with NUP started in earnest in 2022 when he encouraged NUP legislators to support government poverty alleviation programmes such as Emyooga. “Every elected leader is a government employee and subscribes to the ruling party since it has the mandate. I ask my fellow NUP legislators not to contribute to the misery of our people. Let us tell our voters about these projects,” Dr Kagabo said. Dr Kagabo would then step up his efforts to hog the limelight when, in June 2022, he made claims that each MP had received Shs40 million from Parliament Speaker Annet Anita Among.

“Legislators indeed received the bribe of Shs40m each, and this has been haunting me until I made up my mind to return the evil money,” Dr Kagabo, who has a Master’s Degree in Surgery from Makerere University, said. He added: “There was pressure from my constituents and voters saying, ‘come on, how you went there also to pick the money like we are hearing, so, as your bosses, we direct that if you want to be in good books, take back that money.’ Because of that pressure, I decided to arrange [the money] in an attempt to wash my hands. At the party headquarters [NUP], they directed that if someone, any of the members, had got any of the money, they should take it back through either the chief whip or the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.” It had been claimed that the money was a reward to the legislators who were involved in the approval of a Shs618b supplementary request, including Shs77b for the State House.

Breaking ranks with NUP

In 2023, Dr Kagabo announced how he had joined Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s outfit dubbed Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU). He wasn’t the only NUP legislator who joined. Mr Jimmy Lwanga of Njeru Municipality did the same. Dr Kagabo would publicly announce his loyalty to Gen Kainerugaba when President Museveni toured the Greater Masaka area in mid-2023. “Your Excellency, I welcome you to Masaka on your campaign to enhance the economic empowerment of our people. My name is Twaha Kagabo. I represent the people of Bukoto South and subscribe to the MK [Muhoozi Kainerugaba] project,” he said. While Dr Kagabo is said to have calculated on riding on Gen Kainerugaba’s presidential bid next year, these plans were upended when the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) declared he wouldn’t challenge his father at the ballot.

Gen Kainerugaba instead ordered his supporters to defect to the NRM and also support the presidential bid of his father, who has been President since 1986. Dr Kagabo was promptly left with little choice but to make a switch to the ruling party. “I’m joining a party that has objectives that are close to the PLU,” he said, alluding to the NRM. Dr Kagabo also roundly dismissed claims that the flip-flopping would cost him votes, if not the constituency. “Politics is like any other game. The communities focus on your accomplishments and capabilities. The most important thing is continuing to play the game and serve the people,” he rationalised.

Enigmatic Muyanja-Mbabaali

It seems he underestimated the task ahead of overcoming Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali. It is easy to see why Mr Kagabo underestimated Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali. The seasoned politician has been in and out of Parliament in the past decade. Between 2010 and 2005, Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali, whose support for Mr Museveni goes back to the 1980s under the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), was the Lwengo District chairperson. In 2011, he won the Bukoto South seat at the first time of asking. His happiness was, however, short-lived because the High Court and later the Court of Appeal upheld Mathias Nsubuga Birekerewo’s claims that his academic documents were a work of fraud. When Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, then a High Court judge, was cancelling Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali’s victory, he said the academic papers he had presented, such as a Bachelor’s degree from Nkumba University and a Diploma in Public Administration and Management from a Malaysian college, were downright questionable.

With that, Mr Muyanja-Mbabaalii wouldn’t contest in the resultant by-election, which Nsubuga, who has since passed on, won. This was after he defeated NRM’s Alintuma Nsambu. In the run up to the 2016 elections, Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali once again declared his intention to go to Parliament via Bukoto South. But, even within his NRM party, his officials were sceptical on the grounds that his shortcomings weren’t restricted to not having academic papers. He had since been labelled a criminal since the court had found him guilty of forgery. Yet, against the odds, Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali defeated Nsubuga by a margin of 8,114. Still, his victory was challenged in court; not by Nsubuga, but by Ms Gertrude Nalubega, an NRM member, who had come third in the race with 2,955 votes. Ms Nalubega held that Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali had no academic papers. High Court Judge John Eudes Keitirima, however, didn’t bother to look into the merits of the case.

He dismissed the case because it had already been overtaken by events since Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali had already taken his oath in Parliament. Unlike the 2011 scenario, Mr Muyanja Mbabaali insisted that he had authentic papers. He said in 2013, he passed his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) at Nsambya Sharing Hall in Kampala, and got a Diploma in Information Technology from Uganda Pentecostal University. He had also got a helping hand from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which didn’t pursue the forgery findings that Justice Owiny-Dollo had discovered. Police instead just absolved him of any wrongdoing.

2026 hurdle

Next year, Mr Muyanja-Mbabaali will come up against a new opponent who will likely come from NUP, which wants to defend this seat. NUP’s disappointment in Dr Kagabo means the process of choosing their candidate is going to be slow and careful to avoid repeating mistakes that were committed last time. “We are going to be careful this time around. Last time we were new in this business, and we didn’t do enough background checks. This time we are doing all checks on the candidates who have asked for our ticket,” Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s Secretary General, explained.

Sources within NUP say Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) councillor Hakim Sawula Kizza, from Makindye, is primed to take the NUP ticket. Mr Kizza, from last year, has been organising meetings in Bukoto South, familiarising himself with the rural terrain, which is kind of different from the urban terrain he’s used to. Mr Kizza will face off with Mr Julius Ssentamu in a bid to secure the NUP ticket. The latter took part in the 2021 parliamentary poll as an Independent candidate, and placed third.

