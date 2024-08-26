Muyingo pulls plug on NCHE elections

The State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, has halted the contentious elections for university representatives to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

This follows escalating tensions over the legitimacy of the process of selecting Senate representatives for public universities and vice chancellors to NCHE.

The leadership of the Public University Forum accused the NCHE of overstepping its role by organising and overseeing the elections of Senate representatives which was scheduled for August 20.

In an August 9 letter, Mr Muyingo directed the NCHE to cancel the invitation for the nomination of Senate representatives, which was scheduled for August 20 at NCHE headquarters.

He also instructed the NCHE to cancel the nomination of vice chancellors’ representatives.

Mr Muyingo said the Ministry of Education would organise a separate meeting to facilitate the election of university representatives to the NCHE at an appropriate time.

In response, NCHE Director Prof Mary Okwakol said the minister’s directives had been implemented.

“We wish to inform you that, following your guidance, the invitation for Senate representatives from public universities has been suspended,” Prof Okwakol stated.

She added that the NCHE did not participate in the nomination of vice chancellors’ representatives, saying the matter should be addressed directly to the vice chancellors of public universities.

The conflict

The conflict arose after some vice chancellors from public universities met at Gulu University on July 25 and reportedly requested the NCHE manage the election process.

Sources indicated that the vice chancellors elected Prof Joy Kwesiga of Kabale University, to represent them on the National Council.

However, the leadership of the Public Universities Forum led by the chairperson Prof Eli Katunguka and vice chairperson Dr James Nkata said they were not involved in the meeting and did not authorise the NCHE to take charge of the elections.

This led to confusion and disagreement within the community, prompting the Ministry of Education to intervene to restore order between the two entities.

However, the minister’s letter nullifies the election of Prof Kwesifa.

Sources at the Ministry of Education say the institution will oversee the election of both university representatives to the NCHE.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Muyingo declined to comment, saying he had already provided his guidance.

Similarly, Prof Katunguka also declined to comment, expressing confidence that the Ministry of Education would conduct a neutral and fair process.

Background

The power struggles at the NCHE stem from a broader issue that began in January when NCHE head Prof Mary Okwakol rejected the reappointment of Prof Katunguka, the former chairperson, as the Senate representative of public universities.

Prof Okwakol argued that the election process used by the public universities to reappoint Prof Katunguka was flawed.

However, the universities contended that the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act does not specify the procedures each constituency should follow in electing representatives to the Council.

In response, Prof Okwakol wrote to the Minister of Education to protest Prof Katunguka’s reappointment for a second term as NCHE chairperson, citing his lack of membership.

Both President Museveni and the Minister of Education cleared Prof Katunguka’s reappointment as NCHE chairperson in June.

However, last month, the President reversed the reappointment and instructed the universities to reappoint their representatives to the National Council, directing the NCHE to submit two names from which he would choose the chairperson.